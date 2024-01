SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is attempting to identify a man in connection to a snatch-and-grab theft at Zales, inside the Oglethorpe Mall.

According to authorities, he is a dark-skinned slender man, about 5’10, and seems to be in his mid-to-late 20s.

If anyone has any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.