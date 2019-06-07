SPD asks for public’s help identifying robbery suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police robbery detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects in an ongoing robbery investigation.

On Saturday, May 25 at around 4 p.m., there was a robbery in the 4000 block of Montgomery Street. The victim, an employee at the Montgomery Street barbershop, was robbed at gunpoint. The victim was able to fend off the suspects, who fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his mid to late 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and a faded afro. He wore a black shirt and pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his late teens to early 20s. He is described as being slightly shorter than 6 feet tall with a thin build and a short afro. He has little facial hair and wore a white tank top and red shorts.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

