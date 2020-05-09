SPD arrests wanted man, finds drugs, gun in car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A traffic stop last weekend led to the arrest of a wanted man in possession of drugs and a gun, the Savannah Police Department says.

SPD says a Strategic Investigation Unit officer was patrolling in west Savannah when he saw a car fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer attempted a traffic stop on McIntyre Street, but the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Terell Edwards, tried to flee on foot.

Edwards was caught and taken into custody. Officers found 1.48 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an AR-15 rifle in his car.

Edwards was booked at the Chatham County Jail on charges of Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Obstruction by Fleeing, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than 1 oz., Possession of a Drug-Related Object, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Edwards also had a warrant from a neighboring jurisdiction.

SPD says in 2020, the Violent Crimes Task Force has recovered 56 guns, 7,149 grams of marijuana, 80.56 grams of crack cocaine, 56.9 grams of powder cocaine, 22.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and over $6,000 worth in other drugs.

“Gangs, guns and drugs has been a primary focus for Savannah Police Department under the leadership of Chief Roy Minter,” SPD said in a statement. “Since his arrival, the department has reallocated staffing and units to better address these concerns and remains committed to removing these dangerous elements from Savannah streets.”

Anyone with information on illegal activity in Savannah is asked to send tips to the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.