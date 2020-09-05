SPD arrests suspect in fatal cutting on Hadley Street

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department has charged a suspect with murder in a fatal cutting of a homeless man on Friday.

According to SPD, around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Hadley Street and found 69-year-old Issac Singleton Sr. suffering from wounds sustained during a cutting. He was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives identified Lionel Cook, 57, as a suspect in the incident. Cook has been booked into the Chatham County Detention Center and charged with murder.

Further details on the incident were not released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories