SPD arrests suspect in fatal cutting on Hadley Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department has charged a suspect with murder in a fatal cutting of a homeless man on Friday.

According to SPD, around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Hadley Street and found 69-year-old Issac Singleton Sr. suffering from wounds sustained during a cutting. He was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives identified Lionel Cook, 57, as a suspect in the incident. Cook has been booked into the Chatham County Detention Center and charged with murder.

Further details on the incident were not released.