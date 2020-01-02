SPD arrests suspect in 2016 homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a suspect in a 2016 homicide.

Gerald Tyrone Carter, 53, was arrested Thursday on murder charges related to the death of 57-year-old Linda Jenkins.

On March 25, 2016, officers responded to Entelman Street and Fenwick Avenue and found the body of Jenkins just beyond the woodline.

Jenkins’ death was initially labeled as a suspicious death until further investigation determined it to be a homicide.

Detectives have worked the case over the past nearly four years and eventually identified Carter as a suspect. He was booked into the Chatham County jail Thursday.

“This is an example of the perseverance of our detectives on our unsolved cases,” Chief Roy Minter said. “Our detectives continued to work this case, and today they were able to bring closure and justice to a grieving family.”