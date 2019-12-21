SPD arrests serial downtown commercial burglar Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested a serial burglar downtown Friday.

David Holmes, 55, was arrested Friday at around 6 a.m. during an attempted burglary at Ruth Chris Steakhouse on the 100 block of W. Bay Street. Police say this was Holmes’ third burglary at that location.

Holmes was taken into custody and charged with commercial burglary and tools in the commission of a crime.

SPD says Holmes committed numerous commercial burglaries between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13. Along with Ruth Chris Steakhouse, locations include The Perry Lane Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn.

“This is an example of the incredible work our officers and detectives continue to do every day for the safety of our community,” Chief Roy Minter said. “The officers who worked this case formulated a plan and successfully carried it out to ensure an apprehension without further incident.”