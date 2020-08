NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) - A Florida bartender is on the mend following a violent attack. The entire incident was captured on camera by a bystander outside Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis on Friday

Cell phone video shows a man identified by deputies as 36-year-old Nicholas Schock shirtless while on a racially-fueled rant outside the restaurant. In the video, the Wauchula man calls himself a white supremacist and says “the Aryan nation will rule the world.”