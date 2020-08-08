SPD arrests man in road rage related shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested a man in a road rage related shooting incident on Thursday.

SPD says 36-year-old Isiah Reeder was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Cruelty to children third degree

Criminal damage to property second degree

Possession of marijuana more than an ounce

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

According to SPD, Reeder was driving a vehicle with an adult female and a young child in it on Ranger Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He was involved in a near-crash with another vehicle being driven by an adult male.

Reeder then followed the other car to a construction site at Memorial Medical Center’s campus, where he got out of the car, showed a weapon on his waistband and demanded an apology from the other driver.

SPD says Reeder then got back in his vehicle and started to drive away, stopped, got out of the car again, and shot toward the other driver. He then fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported, but an unoccupied vehicle was shot.

SPD says patrol officers, as well as the SPD Gang and K9 units, responded to the area and found Reeder at a residence on 69th Street. He was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence resulted in officers locating four loaded guns as well as 9.6 oz. of marijuana.