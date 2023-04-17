SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a man in connection to an April 4 shooting in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers arrived at the 1800 block of N. Avalon Drive and discovered 35-year-old Josiah Norris, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Norris was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jermaine Ladson. Police say Ladson and the victim knew one another and had been having an argument when the shooting happened.

On April 15, SPD located Ladson and he was booked into the Chatham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.