SPD arrests 8, seizes guns, drugs in weekend investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested eight people and seized multiple guns and drugs on Saturday.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF), Eastside Precinct patrol officers, Gang Unit and the Chatham County Police Department.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, VCTF officers saw a car driving recklessly on Waters Avenue. They attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Officers followed the car and saw the driver and passengers get into another car and flee. Officers later found the car outside of a residence on Oak Forest Lane. They searched both the car and the home and found money, drugs, drug-related objects and multiple guns, including one reported stolen.

On Sunday, additional search warrants were carried out, and officers seized more drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The following items were seized:

88.8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy pills

0.1 grams of crack cocaine

4.1 grams of powder cocaine

1.4 grams of heroin

31.8 grams of marijuana

29.9 grams of methamphetamine

Multiple digital scales

Over 10 cell phones

Multiple plastic bags

$3,666 in US currency

Multiple firearms

Eight people were arrested and together face 40 felony and five misdemeanor charges.

The following people were arrested:

Joseph Grubbs, 37: Conspiracy to Commit Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA), Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Poss. Firearm by Convicted Felon, Poss. Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent (Cocaine), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce and Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects

“We will continue to remain vigilant in addressing those in our community who are engaging in illegal activity,” Chief Roy Minter said. “Our Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of a group of dedicated officers who utilize their knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully investigate illegal activity and apprehend offenders in Savannah. I am proud of their hard work and commitment to this investigation, which yielded amazing results.”

Anyone with information about this investigation or other illegal activity in our area is asked to call the SPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.