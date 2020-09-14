SPD arrests 4, seizes drugs and guns in narcotics search warrant on Bolton Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested four people and recovered drugs and guns after serving a search warrant at an apartment in the 1000 block of W. Bolton Street on Friday.

Yusef Scott, 21; Barshalai Jones, 19; Jermaine Robbins, 40; and Damien Frazier, 18, were arrested on drug and gun chargers. Addition details on each suspect’s charges are below.

SPD says after further investigation, Scott was also charged with aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Bolton Street on May 6 that resulted in an occupied house being struck by gunfire.

During the search, officers recovered 2.8 grams of crack cocaine, 2.2 lbs. of marijuana, 17 Oxycodone pills, 1.63 kg. of powder cocaine, four pistols, ammunition, several cell phones and large capacity magazines, and other drug paraphernalia. Two of the firearms had been reported stolen out of the Savannah area.

Additional details on the involved suspects’ charges:

Yusef Scott : trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault.

Barshalai Jones : trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jermaine Robbins : trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (crack).

Damien Frazier: trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, crossing guard lines with contraband.

Georgia State Patrol SWAT assisted multiple SPD units, including SWAT, Strategic Investigations Unit, aviation and patrol, in conducting the search.