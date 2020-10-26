SPD arrests 3 teens in attempted burglary of gun store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) Southside Precinct arrested three juveniles who attempted to burglarize a gun store.

SPD says just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an alarm call at a gun store in 8400 block of Abercorn Street.

While responding, officers saw three juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers detained the juveniles, and further investigation revealed that the three attempted to get into the gun store before the store’s alarm activated.

The juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 16, were charged with burglary and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. Officers later learned that the three had warrants from previous incidents.

“This situation points to the strong need for parental supervision,” said Chief Roy Minter. “It’s very concerning that we have young kids attempting to commit burglary. The fact that it was a gun store heightens that concern even more. We are not sure what the juveniles would have done if they gained access to the store and were not apprehended, but I’m glad we do not have to find out.”