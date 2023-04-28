SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives have charged three teenagers in a series of gun-related crimes in Savannah.

Ages 13, 14 and 16, the teen boys were linked to seven crimes between mid-March and early April.

Six of the seven incidents involved armed robberies. Stolen items include cash, wallets, phones and a bike.

The other incident happened on March 26 in the 200 block of E. 31st Street.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and determined that one of the teens had fired a gun several times during an argument. No one was struck.

Due to their age, the names of the teens will not be released. They were booked into the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.