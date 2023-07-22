SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shooting in the Savannah Gardens neighborhood.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Saturday afternoon where they found two men injured.

They were taken to Memorial Health for treatment and are expected to be OK.

No suspects have been identified at this time, SPD said.

Information can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward