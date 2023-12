SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting at the intersection of Amaranth Ave. and Perth Street.

Around 6:20 p.m., SPD responded to a shot fired report.

Two adult male victims were found dead when officers arrived on the scene, according to officials.

No further information has been released, and this is an ongoing investigation.

with information on this incident, should call CrimeStopper at 912-234-2020.