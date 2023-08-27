SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating an early morning shooting.

On Sunday, at about 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 40 block of South Parkwood Drive and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was treated on the scene and transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in stable condition.

SPD continues to investigate the incident.

No arrests have currently been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.