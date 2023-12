SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a Saturday shooting that left one adult male with serious injury.

Just after 9 p.m., SPD responded to reports of shots fired in the 40 block of Twin Oaks Place.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to Memorial University Medical Center.

No further information has been released, and no arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers, at 912-234-2020.