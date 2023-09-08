SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in downtown Savannah that left a man dead.

The shooting occurred at West 32nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious person laying on the ground. The victim was found and immediately transported Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Officers canvassed the area and collected evidence. SPD is currently following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.