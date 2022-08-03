SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 34-year-old Avon Sams, of Savannah, was transported to a hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

The Acura was driven by 18-year-old Roger Payne, of Savannah. He and a 16-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

TIU continues to investigate the crash.