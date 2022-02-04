Space heater fire displaces two people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says a Friday morning fire caused by a space heat displaced two people.
SFD crews responded to the fire in the 2000 block of E. 41st.
Firefighters arrived to discover smoke coming from a front bedroom.
No one was injured.
SFD says the residents escaped on their own.
Officials say the residents told SFD that a space heater sparked the fire.
SFD reminds everyone to keep away from space heaters. They also advise to turn off space heaters when you are asleep or leave a room.
Plug space heaters directly into a wall socket. Never plug them into extension cords or power strips, which may overheat.