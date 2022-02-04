Space heater fire displaces two people

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says a Friday morning fire caused by a space heat displaced two people.

SFD crews responded to the fire in the 2000 block of E. 41st.

Firefighters arrived to discover smoke coming from a front bedroom.

No one was injured.

SFD says the residents escaped on their own.

Officials say the residents told SFD that a space heater sparked the fire.

SFD reminds everyone to keep away from space heaters. They also advise to turn off space heaters when you are asleep or leave a room.

Plug space heaters directly into a wall socket. Never plug them into extension cords or power strips, which may overheat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories