Space heater fire displaces two people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says a Friday morning fire caused by a space heat displaced two people.

SFD crews responded to the fire in the 2000 block of E. 41st.

Firefighters arrived to discover smoke coming from a front bedroom.

No one was injured.

SFD says the residents escaped on their own.

Officials say the residents told SFD that a space heater sparked the fire.

SFD reminds everyone to keep away from space heaters. They also advise to turn off space heaters when you are asleep or leave a room.

Plug space heaters directly into a wall socket. Never plug them into extension cords or power strips, which may overheat.