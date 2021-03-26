Southern search on for suspect in 8-year-old’s gunfire death

by: AP News

Davonta Verret

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are seeking information throughout the Southeast as they try to find the suspect in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 23-year-old Davonta Verret is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of Treyce Bryant.

The girl was struck by gunfire Monday as she rode in a car in Houma.

Police there say they believe Verret fired at the car because he was having a feud with a man who was in the vehicle with the child.

The Sheriff’s Office says Verret has ties to Houston and Atlanta and points in between.

