Southeast Bulloch High student arrested for writing threat on bathroom wall

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old girl has been arrested, accused of writing a threat to Southeast Bulloch High School on a bathroom wall.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager has been charged with one count of terroristic threats. She is a 9th-grade student at the Southeast Bulloch High, but will not be further identified because she’s a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office says school administrators and Corporal Ross Newman, the school’s resource officer, were notified of the threat Tuesday morning. Newman quickly identified the student as the person responsible for writing the threat.

One year ago, almost to the day, three students were arrested for making threats at Southeast Bulloch High. At least one was written on a bathroom wall.

This is the third threat within a week reported for Bulloch County Schools.

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating two threats to Statesboro High School: a threat shared on Snapchat last Thursday and an apparent bomb threat called into the school on Monday.

At this time, law enforcement has not indicated that any of the three threats are connected. However, Monday’s threat at Statesboro High was the same type of threat that Bradwell Institute received, a spokesperson for Bulloch County Schools said.