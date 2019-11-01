South Carolina man convicted in February 2017 murder

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina man who shot another man when an argument turned violent, then created a false alibi, has been convicted of murder and a gun-related offense.

David Eric Hugue Jr., 30, was found guilty on Thursday of the murder of 34-year-old Lamar Heyward in February 2017. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Hugue was also sentenced to five years for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Hugue and Heyward were in a mobile home with three other people on Westberry Street at the time of the murder. The two began arguing, then stepped outside, where Hugue shot Heyward and fled the scene. Heyward died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Hugue told officials multiple lies during questioning, including stating that he had been in Beaufort all night and that he did not know Heyward.

