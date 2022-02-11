South Carolina lawmaker wants immediate protection for domestic violence victims

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would allow domestic violence victims to receive a temporary order of protection from a judge immediately.

Cezar McKnight (D-Williamsburg) said the proposed bill was inspired Taylor McFadden Robinson, a mother who was murdered in font of her two sons by her estranged husband in Florence in January.

Robinson tried to get a restraining order against her husband but was denied because she did not have proof of abuse.

To get an order of protection in the state you must go through the family court which can be a lengthy process. People can also go through their magistrate’s office, but McKnight said they don’t have set parameters. Some counties want people to have two incident reports and some counties require three.

McKnight’s legislation would allow people to go in front of the magistrate and tell them they’re in danger. They would receive an order of protection that would last for 7 days.

Within those seven days, both parties are summoned for a hearing. If the magistrate finds there is a need for further restrictions they can then enact that order of protection for up to a year, according to McKnight.

“What this does is it provides consistency, easy access, it gives due process to all parties, the person who’s seeking the restraining order and the person for whom the restraining order is being sought against,” McKnight said.

McKnight believes that Robinson could have been saved if magistrates were able to grant temporary orders of protection immediately.

Joyce Ford is the founder of the domestic violence organization Naomi Project in Florence. She said that an order of protection can only do so much for the safety of women. Ford said Florence and other cities are lacking domestic violence shelters.

“When you talk about safety, being one of the main things we don’t have places for women in domestic abuse to go. We really don’t. We don’t have enough. And trying to make them safe is a tough issue here. I wish more people would get involved with safety of women,” Ford said.

Ford said she receives 2-3 calls every day from abused victims in Florence.