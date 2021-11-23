South Carolina fugitive indicted for murdering Virginia police officer

WISE, Va.. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County, South Carolina man was indicted by a Virginia Grand Jury on multiple charges, including murdering a Big Stone Gap, Virginia police officer.

The indictments stem from a November 13 incident in which Officer Michael Chandler was performing a wellness check on a residence when he was shot.

The suspect, identified as Michael Donivan White, was indicted on 13 counts.

White has a long history with law enforcement in South Carolina as well, most recently being arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit while fleeing from a burglary.

He has charges from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office as well.

