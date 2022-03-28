MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in South Carolina are seeking help in solving a 2021 double homicide.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, calls of gunshots came into the Marion County 911 dispatch center, according to authorities.

Upon arriving at 3505 Ervin Court, deputies found Cathy Thompkins, 45, her husband John Thompkins, 49, and their dog, “Tipsy”, all dead inside the home from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they believe someone in the area may have information that will help them to solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Watson at 843-292-5211 or 843-431-6049. You can also leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. (1-888-274-6372). If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward.