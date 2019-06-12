South Carolina child killed in accidental shooting, according to police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 5-year-old girl is dead following an accidental shooting in North Charleston, according to police.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Charleston police say four children were left unattended when one of them found a loaded gun. Officers say the child accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting the little girl.

She died at the hospital a few hours later. The father of the boy who fired the gun says he did not know his son was left alone and hopes to find out who the weapon belongs to.

There is no word yet on if the victim’s family will press charges.

