SOURCES: Arrest made in connection to shooting of Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement sources confirmed Tuesday night that an arrest has been made in connection to the September 4 shooting of Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was allegedly shot in the head while changing a tire on a rural Hampton County road.

The shooting came just days after Murdaugh resigned from his law firm over accusations of misallocating millions of dollars in funds, which Murdaugh vowed to repay to the firm.

He also announced that he would be entering rehab for what his brother indicated was a drug problem.

Murdaugh apologized openly and said that the recent murder of his wife and son exacerbated his issues.

News 2 has reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for additional information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.