BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies are focusing their investigation on Beaufort County Friday in the search for a Sumter woman and her toddler.

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and 2-year-old Matteo have been missing since June.

Her mother Theresa Van Dam previously told News 3 the pair was in the process of moving back in with her in Beaufort when they went missing. Theresa said Sophia wasn’t thinking clearly at the time of their disappearance, and it seems they left in a hurry.

According to the FBI Columbia Field Office, law enforcement has pursued numerous investigative approaches to locate them.

As a part of that effort, officers from the Sumter Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the FBI will be working throughout the county in their search for Sophia and Matteo.

Because the investigation is active and ongoing, the FBI says additional information will not be provided at this time.

Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app for Apple or Android.

Tipsters may also submit online tips to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.