DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a couple’s homicide.

Deputies were called to their home on the 7000 block of Jones Road NE around 2 a.m. Friday.

According to Col. Danny Lowe, a criminal investigator at the sheriff’s office, the couple’s son, who lived with them, found them dead.

Lowe did not go into detail about how the couple was killed.

He did say another son, Jordan Wynn, has been identified as a person of interest in the case.