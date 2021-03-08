Son arrested for allegedly setting fire to parents’ Hinesville home

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has arrested for allegedly setting his parents’ home on fire in Hinesville Friday afternoon.

Crews from the Hinesville Fire Department (HFD) arrived on the scene at Seminole Drive around 4:30 p.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the residence.

Related Content Long County fire destroys home, displaces woman

No injuries were reported, and it was unclear if the family would be displaced.

Alex Mason, captain training officer and spokesperson for HFD, said by Monday, investigators wanted to question the son, 22-year-old Christopher Pereyra.

“Of course, there were some details that we had questions about,” Mason said. “And then when you couple that with the fact that this individual was not at the scene. We wanted to initially just question him and find out some more details.”

That questioning led to Pereyra’s arrest, Mason said. Further details were not provided.

Pereyra was taken into custody Monday morning without incident. He was booked on first-degree arson at the Liberty County Jail.