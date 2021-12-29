Son arrested after father’s body found behind Georgia home

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man is in custody after his father’s body was found in a building behind his home in Georgia.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Steve Joe Andrade, of Gainesville, was caught just hours after Tuesday’s discovery when officers pulled him over, about four miles from the home where 52-year-old Esteban Andrade was found dead.

Authorities said the victim showed signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Steve Andrade faces charges of malice and felony murder. He is being held without bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.