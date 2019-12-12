Live Now
Son accused of shooting, seriously injuring father in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 22-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting his father in Savannah early Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 1 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 8500 block of Clark Avenue. There they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in serious condition, the department says.

SPD says the victim’s son, 22-year-old Carlos Wolfolk, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

