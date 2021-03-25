Son accused of shooting father in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of shooting his father has been arrested, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Related Content Savannah Police arrest Waters Ave. homicide suspect

Austin Monroe, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday night after the incident.

According to CCPD, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Holly Hill Road where they found 50-year-old Bryan Monroe suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Austin Monroe was apprehended at the scene and charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.