BULLOCH COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials tell News 3, that Bulloch County has the most mileage of dirt roads in the state of Georgia — something that was particularly problematic as heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Idalia swept through the region Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, several Bulloch County roads still remain closed following Tropical Storm Idalia:

Sinkhole Road- from Burkhalter Road to GW Oliver Spur

Robertson Road- from Highway 80 to Railroad Bed Road

Officials say the list is constantly changing and they will continue to monitor the safety of both dirt and asphalt roads in the county.