Soldier found guilty in video confrontation with Black man

This April 14, 2021, booking photo provided by the Richland County, S.C., detention center shows Jonathan Pentland. A judge found the suspended Fort Jackson Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland guilty of the misdemeanor Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 after a two-day trial in Richland County Magistrate Court. He will have to choose between 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087, news outlets reported. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A noncommissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been convicted of third-degree assault.

A judge found Fort Jackson Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland guilty of the misdemeanor Monday after a two-day trial. He will have to choose between 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.

Pentland is white and the man shoved is Black. But race was never mentioned during Pentland’s trial in Columbia. Pentland says he was trying to protect his family from a man acting strangely.

The victim says he was trying to mind his own business and avoid the confrontation. Pentland is on suspension.

