Soldier accused in fatal crash with Liberty County teen pleads not guilty

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier charged in a drunk driving accident that killed a Liberty County teenager appeared in court again last week.

On Oct. 15, Antoine McLendon plead not guilty to charges related to the death of 18-year-old Albert Dock. The judge set bond at $75,000 cash or $150,000 property.

According to the Liberty County Superior Court clerk, McLendon is still in jail as of Thursday, Oct. 24. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 2020.

McLendon faces several charges, including murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle (2 counts) and homicide by vehicle, a first-degree felony.

McLendon last appeared in court in May, where a judge set his bond at $105,000.

Albert Dock

McLendon’s charges stem from an accident that happened in January. McLendon was drunk driving and going more than 130 mph when he hit the car Dock was riding in.