SLED: Suspect at large after police confrontation in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – A suspect is on the run after a confrontation with the Walterboro Police Department Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), now investigating the incident, a Walterboro Police officer fired shots at an armed man following a traffic stop in Colleton County.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been apprehended at this time.

SLED said no injuries have been reported. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The agency released the following statement, in part:

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

Citing the ongoing investigation, SLED said they won’t be releasing any other information at this time.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting reported in South Carolina this year, according to SLED. There were a total of 49 statewide last year, and none involved the Walterboro Police Department.