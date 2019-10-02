SLED: No injuries in officer-involved shooting in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – State agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Lowcountry that did not result in any injuries.

According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Tuesday evening a state trooper fired one shot during a traffic stop and car chase.

Details surrounding the event are limited at this time, but SLED stated the chase began in Beaufort County and ended in Colleton County.

The driver involved was taken into custody. No one was injured in the process.

SLED was requested to investigate the incident. The agency said they are conducting interviews with responding officers and others, gathering evidence and reviewing dash camera video.

This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year; the second involving S.C. Highway Patrol.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.