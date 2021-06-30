1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun County.

Deputies were serving an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon when a confrontation began between an armed man and deputies. The man was shot and killed during the altercation but no other injuries were reported, SLED said.

Information is limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing and SLED will interview witnesses. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate the shooting.

So far, the Palmetto State has reported 22 officer-involved shootings this year.