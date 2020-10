BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting involving a security officer on Fripp Island.

The BCSO says deputies responded Tuesday night to a domestic dispute at a Fripp Island residence.

Deputies arrived to discover a deceased male shooting victim. BCSO says the victim was a resident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

SLED continues to investigate.