SLED investigates 2018 death of Murdaugh family housekeeper

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – State investigators are now looking into the 2018 death of a longtime housekeeper for the Murdaugh family.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) made the announcement Wednesday, adding investigators will also be looking into the handling of Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

Satterfield died after what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home. A $500,000 wrongful death claim was filed against Alex Murdaugh on behalf of her estate.

Satterfield’s death was not reported to the corner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed, according to the Hampton County Coroner’s Office.

The attorney now representing the estate says neither Satterfield’s sons nor the estate has received the money despite court records showing the claim was paid.

SLED says the investigation was opened based on a request from the coroner Wednesday, along with information gathered during other ongoing investigations involving Alex Murdaugh.

This is now the sixth investigation into the Murdaughs by SLED.