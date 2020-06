SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of a former deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED says Bethany Brooke Harsey, 27, is accused of providing contraband to a prisoner while working shifts at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Authorities charged Harsey with furnishing or possessing contraband in county or municipal prisons.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.