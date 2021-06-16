SLED divers search river near Murdaugh property in double-homicide investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement officials on Wednesday confirmed that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) divers have been searching the Salkehatchie River near the property where members of the Murdaugh family were found shot to death last Monday.

SLED declined to comment on the divers but said that the agency is dedicated to a thorough investigation.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his 52-year-old mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were found dead on their family property late in the evening on June 7.

Investigators say they were found by Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband, Alex Murdaugh, as he returned from a walk.

At this point, there is no suspect information. It remains unclear what the divers are looking for in the river.

Meanwhile, SLED has set up a dedicated tip line for any information related to the double-homicide. The line is available 24/7 at 803-896-2605.