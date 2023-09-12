JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hampton County has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in connection to an August shooting, the agency announced Tuesday.

Franklin Smoak Jr., 24, was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants for Smoak’s arrest, the shooting happened on Aug. 22 near a creek that passes under a railroad near McPhersonville Road.

The warrant alleges Smoak attempted to kill the victim, striking them several times. A witness was also present.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.