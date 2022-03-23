NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 25-year-old journalist who was recently killed in a shooting in Virginia was deeply passionate about her job working for a local newspaper.

Sierra Jenkins covered social issues and education for The Virginian-Pilot, which is based in Norfolk.

Current and former colleagues said Tuesday that Jenkins believed her reporting could have a positive impact on the community.

Jenkins’ ambitions were cut short early Saturday when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside a bar.

Police in Norfolk said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink.

Jenkins had grown up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University.

She joined the Pilot in December 2020.