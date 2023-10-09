SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Emergency Services (CES) is taking away the Skidaway Island’s First Responders (SIFR), a 17-person first responder team consisting of a group of volunteers living on the island that has been responding to emergency calls for 43 years.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 9, SIFR will no longer be able to answer emergency calls.

“This is life and death. We are fighting for our lives,” said Skidaway resident Robin Rackoff.

For some residents, like Mike McGough, it’s personal.

“My father died in my arms on his front porch with Skidaway Island First Responders there,” said Mcough, “He probably wouldn’t have made it for a year or so before that since they rescued him three times prior.”

He continued, “My mother lived in the house for another year and was rescued three times by Skidaway Island First Responders.”

McGough told News 3 he fears off-island support that will take over for the first responders will not be as quick.

“Every single one of us here has neighbors who have compromised medical conditions if something happens after tomorrow we are at the mercy of good luck and good fortune and hoping they are not life-threatening circumstances that should cause of to lose a neighbor, it happens here every week,” said McGough.

Robin Rackoff has donated $30k to SIFR.

“The fundraising letter that I sent out starts off with- Can you imagine life without the first responders? Neither can we,” she said.

CES says SIFR can no longer answer calls since they are not licensed, which is required by federal law. This, though there is an exemption in state law, which is how SIFR has operated in the past, under the notion they are providing aid to medical professionals before they arrive.

Rackoff tells News 3 she believes that does not matter in life-or-death situations, like one her husband was once in.

“When my husband had a stroke and was laying on the floor of the bedroom and I didn’t know if he was gonna live or die and I called the first responders, they were there in what I would say three minutes,” Rackoff explained.

Even though SIFR will stop answering calls on Tuesday, McGough and Rackoff say they hope CES will change course.

“It’s a part of why people move here it helps us stay safe every day,” McGough said.

All emergency calls will now be answered by Chatham Emergency Services.

