SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the largest communities on Skidaway Island is The Landings, a community at the center of a controversy between Chatham County and a small group of volunteer EMS workers, the Skidaway Island First Responders.

“Even if it’s only 30 seconds, it’s a lot of time. 30 seconds when you can’t breathe, when you’re having a heart attack when you’re bleeding…30 seconds is too much time,” Ann Van Winkle, a Skidaway Island First Responder said.

Minutes, even seconds, can mean the difference between life and death in an emergency situation.

The Skidaway Island First responders drove that point home on Friday at a Chatham County Commission meeting where they fought for what they said is simply the right to volunteer.

“People leave their pickleball tournaments, we have people leave the golf course, we have people leave their dinner party. We wake up in the middle of the night. We’re paged 24 hours a day,” Van Winkle said.

It all comes down to one principle: which groups are notified when an emergency happens.

Previously, when someone called 911 in Chatham County, the Skidaway Island First Responders say they were paged along with Chatham EMS and the landings community.

Now though, under new rules, the county says Skidaway First Responders will no longer be included in the page, and only security at the Landings community will be notified.

“I feel much less safe now that the first responders are not there. I’ve talked to people…we’ve heard that it’s taking 10 minutes, 12 minutes, 20 minutes to have anybody respond,” Lori Redding, a Skidaway Island resident said.

The new protocol means the Landings would then have to reach out to the Skidaway Island First Responders, adding another step that could hamper dispatch efforts.

“As a citizen, I would like to know that the first responder who lives a block away is going to come to me instead of the first fire truck that is ten minutes away from me,” Redding said.

Shortly after the issue was raised at Friday’s meeting, it grew contentious. Commissioners went back and forth on whether representatives for the responders would be allowed to speak, and one of them warned she would be asked to leave if she spoke out again.

Ultimately, when allowed to speak, Van Winkle raised a few major points, ones she says it seems the county hasn’t had a chance to grasp.

“Personally, I was astounded at the lack of knowledge of what was happening and what the new process was going to entail,” she said.

The major issue cited by the county was liability and the Skidaway Island First Responders’ license.

However, the responders tell me they have independent insurance.

More than that, though, they say their services matter, and they truly help people.

“A gentleman had a heart attack, a life-threatening heart attack on the pickleball courts. He was dead because when his heart stopped beating, you’re dead. There were several first responders as well as citizens who started CPR and brought him back. He is out playing pickleball as we speak.”

The Chatham County Commission meets every two weeks, and those representing Skidaway Island First Responders say they’d like to be included on the docket this time.

The Chairman of the Commission also said he’d like the responders to meet with county EMS representatives separately to work out the issue.