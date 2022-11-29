BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains found in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area belonged to a missing 61-year-old woman.

Through dental records, Police were able to positively identify Brenda Kay Carman. The cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police originally recovered the remains on November 14.

Carman had been missing since August. Her brother had initially reported her missing after calls and messages by family and friends went unanswered.



Her vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, was found on September 9, 2022, at Walmart on Pembroke Drive in Hilton Head.



Brenda was a resident of the Indigo Run community of Hilton Head. She shared a home with her long-time boyfriend.



Police launched an investigation into the area for Brenda including parts of Hilton Head Island and Bluffton as well as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve where her remains were recovered.

BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains.