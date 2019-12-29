Six displaced after kitchen fire at E. 41st Street home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire Friday afternoon on E. 41st Street that displaced six people.

At 12:08 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a single story home at 2108 E. 41st Street. The fire started near the stove and caused damage throughout the kitchen.

No one was injured in the fire, but six people were displaced.

This fire was the thirteenth structure fire of the holiday season. The Savannah Fire Department is reminding the community to always use caution when cooking. Savannah Fire will install a free smoke alarm in Savannah resident’s homes. For more information, call 912-651-6756.